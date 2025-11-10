Summit X LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in VanEck Energy Income ETF $EINC

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in VanEck Energy Income ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Energy Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EINC opened at $93.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.13. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $104.70.

The VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of North American companies in midstream energy segments. EINC was launched on Mar 13, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

