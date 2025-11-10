Comparing Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Nano Labs has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nano Labs and Amkor Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $5.65 million 21.68 -$15.75 million ($5.40) -0.77 Amkor Technology $6.45 billion 1.33 $354.01 million $1.25 27.82

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs. Nano Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nano Labs and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Amkor Technology 0 7 4 1 2.50

Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $29.63, suggesting a potential downside of 14.82%. Given Amkor Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Amkor Technology 4.77% 7.26% 4.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Nano Labs on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage. The company also provides wafer-level CSP packages for power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in power management, transceivers, radar, and specialty silicon; silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure; leadframe packages for electronic devices and mixed-signal applications; and substrate-based wirebond packages used to connect a die to a substrate. In addition, it offers micro-electro-mechanical systems packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. Further, the company provides wafer, package, and system level test services, as well as burn-in test and test development services. It serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

