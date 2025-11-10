FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:DIR Issued By Desjardins

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dream Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.49.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

