Davis R M Inc. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $109,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $648.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.97. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

