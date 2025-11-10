Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $230.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.4783.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $200.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.26. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $170.99 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

