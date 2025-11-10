Sigma Planning Corp Has $392,000 Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 527,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter.

RYLD opened at $15.33 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59.

