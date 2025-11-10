Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $450,000 Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IES were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in IES during the first quarter worth about $1,448,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 91.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 1.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IES during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other IES news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,811 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.74, for a total value of $2,593,220.14. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,769,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,462,050.58. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,837 shares of company stock worth $53,984,109. 56.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IES Stock Up 0.8%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ IESC opened at $399.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.70. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.51 and a fifty-two week high of $442.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IESC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on IES

IES Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.