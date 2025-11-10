FY2026 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Lifted by Analyst

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 3.81%.The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.11 million. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 81.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

