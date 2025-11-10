Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IonQ FY2026 Earnings

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for IonQ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst A. Platt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.37). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IonQ’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ opened at $59.07 on Monday. IonQ has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.IonQ’s revenue was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in IonQ by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 700.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 112.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $443,211.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,266.72. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $715,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,444,658.40. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 113,622 shares of company stock worth $4,931,896 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

