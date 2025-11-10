Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $609.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $601.34 and a 200-day moving average of $560.76.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

