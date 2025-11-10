Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 134.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,810. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $186.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.46. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.17 and a 12 month high of $205.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.