King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $44,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $177.01 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

