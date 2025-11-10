H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get H World Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on H World Group

H World Group Trading Up 2.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. H World Group has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 575.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H World Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.