Wall Street Zen Downgrades Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to Sell

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNL. KeyCorp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Colliers Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

NYSE GNL opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 100.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 180.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

