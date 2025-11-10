PFG Advisors Buys 1,229 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $209,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5%

NOC stock opened at $569.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $592.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.59. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.