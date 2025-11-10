Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,407 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,090,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,379,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHG stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.74.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
