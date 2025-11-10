Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,540,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after purchasing an additional 141,196 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 493,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,584,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $298.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $310.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

