iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,558,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 46,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 354,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

