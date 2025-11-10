Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 30,840 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of CBRE Group worth $79,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,938,000 after buying an additional 397,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,127,000 after acquiring an additional 738,704 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,931,000 after acquiring an additional 319,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $152.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

