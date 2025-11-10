PFG Advisors Acquires 1,222 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $592.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $596.05 and its 200 day moving average is $575.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

