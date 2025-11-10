PFG Advisors Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $206.66 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $105.04 and a one year high of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.14.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

