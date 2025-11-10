Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $860.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.76.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.2%

PH stock opened at $843.89 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $851.86. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $758.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

