Future Fund LLC Acquires Shares of 9,309 Nutanix $NTNX

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.1% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NTNX

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $69.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.