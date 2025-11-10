Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $335,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,578 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.