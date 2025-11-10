BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,489 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

