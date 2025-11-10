The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Holdings Trimmed by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $786.03 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25. The company has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $778.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

