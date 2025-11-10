Savant Capital LLC Buys 5,118 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 58,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.5% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 448,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $1,616,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1%

FIS opened at $64.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FIS. UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

