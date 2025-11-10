Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $259.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.55 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

