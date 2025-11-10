Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 11,559 Shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF $APIE

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:APIE opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. ActivePassive International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.68.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

