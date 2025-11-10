Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 5,295 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRL. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $377.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.62. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $419.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

