53,219 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Bought by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,203,000. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.53 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

