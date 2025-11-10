Midwest Trust Co Invests $9.45 Million in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $75.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $82.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.