Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUSC. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.