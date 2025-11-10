27,673 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Bought by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $232.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

