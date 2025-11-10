Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.0% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 280.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 15.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSS opened at $110.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

FSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

