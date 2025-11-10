72,873 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Bought by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

