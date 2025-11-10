Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 220,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 99,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

