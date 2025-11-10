16,653 Shares in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR Purchased by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $78,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUNR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Machines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

