Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Haleon by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 107.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Haleon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Haleon by 267.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

