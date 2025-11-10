FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,948,000 after buying an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in FedEx by 85.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after acquiring an additional 732,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in FedEx by 302.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,883,000 after acquiring an additional 264,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

FDX opened at $262.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.55 and a 200-day moving average of $230.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

