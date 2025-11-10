Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,186 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,121,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 283,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after acquiring an additional 243,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.11.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,372 shares of company stock worth $2,388,438. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NXPI opened at $204.56 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

