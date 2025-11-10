Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,015 Newmont Corporation $NEM

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 18,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.0%

Newmont stock opened at $83.39 on Monday. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.