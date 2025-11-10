Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Chubb by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $287.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.54. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.