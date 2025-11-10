EverValue Coin Price Reaches $26.90 on Exchanges (EVA)

EverValue Coin (EVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. EverValue Coin has a market capitalization of $416.17 million and approximately $412.95 thousand worth of EverValue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverValue Coin token can currently be purchased for $26.90 or 0.00025308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EverValue Coin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverValue Coin Token Profile

EverValue Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. EverValue Coin’s total supply is 18,763,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,471,967 tokens. EverValue Coin’s official website is evervaluecoin.com. EverValue Coin’s official Twitter account is @evervaluecoin.

EverValue Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverValue Coin (EVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. EverValue Coin has a current supply of 18,763,122.83 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverValue Coin is 26.85138805 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $264,253.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evervaluecoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverValue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverValue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverValue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

