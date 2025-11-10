AUSD (AUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

AUSD (AUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. AUSD has a total market capitalization of $57.22 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106,035.20 or 0.99766075 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About AUSD

AUSD’s genesis date was July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 128,905,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,212,878 tokens. AUSD’s official website is www.agora.finance. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd.

AUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 128,905,817. The last known price of AUSD is 1.00012161 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $22,035,352.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.