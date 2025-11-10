Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $150.65 Thousand

Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Ethena Labs (USDTb) token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethena Labs (USDTb) has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Labs (USDTb) has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $150.65 thousand worth of Ethena Labs (USDTb) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena Labs (USDTb) Profile

Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s genesis date was December 15th, 2024. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s total supply is 1,833,577,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,455,953,691 tokens. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official website is usdtb.money.

Buying and Selling Ethena Labs (USDTb)

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Labs (USDtb) (USDtb) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Labs (USDtb) has a current supply of 1,833,577,338.74618257. The last known price of Ethena Labs (USDtb) is 0.99987358 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $154,740.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdtb.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Labs (USDTb) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Labs (USDTb) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Labs (USDTb) using one of the exchanges listed above.

