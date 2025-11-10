Pump.fun Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.60 Billion (PUMP)

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Pump.fun has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pump.fun token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pump.fun has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $371.78 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,035.20 or 0.99766075 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pump.fun Token Profile

Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pump.fun is pump.fun. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpdotfun.

Pump.fun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00441924 USD and is up 15.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $339,240,026.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pump.fun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pump.fun using one of the exchanges listed above.

