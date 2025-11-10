Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Down 14.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report) fell 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. 45,189,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 11,165,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.
Fox Marble Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.
Fox Marble Company Profile
