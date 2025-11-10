Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. Bybit Staked SOL has a total market cap of $114.23 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Bybit Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bybit Staked SOL has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bybit Staked SOL token can currently be bought for $188.50 or 0.00177357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106,035.20 or 0.99766075 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bybit Staked SOL Profile

Bybit Staked SOL launched on September 4th, 2024. Bybit Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,486,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,978 tokens. The official website for Bybit Staked SOL is www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/bybitsol. Bybit Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @bybit_web3.

Buying and Selling Bybit Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Bybit Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,481,959.39661477. The last known price of Bybit Staked SOL is 186.46101389 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,450,779.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/BybitSOL.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bybit Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bybit Staked SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bybit Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

