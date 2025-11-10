Contrasting Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) and Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bouygues and Horiba”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $61.42 billion 1.30 $1.14 billion $3.14 13.46 Horiba $2.10 billion 1.84 $221.71 million $5.74 16.03

Analyst Ratings

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Horiba. Bouygues is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horiba, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bouygues and Horiba, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 1 0 1 0 2.00 Horiba 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and Horiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 1.88% 7.70% 1.74% Horiba 11.19% 12.26% 7.99%

Volatility & Risk

Bouygues has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horiba has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horiba beats Bouygues on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. It also provides design, installation, and maintenance services in various fields that include cooling and fire protection, digital and ICT, electrical, and mechanical and robotics, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates Ushuaïa TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; operates la seine musical entertainment and concert venue; and entertainment and leisure comprising licenses, podcasts, music production, and live events. Further, it offers telecom services; and mobile and fixed network services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

About Horiba

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company’s products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

